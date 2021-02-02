Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,110,000 after buying an additional 261,067 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 853,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,330,000 after acquiring an additional 118,992 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,973,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

