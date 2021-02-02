Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.94 million.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 106,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,575. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.31.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,417.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

