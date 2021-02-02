Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.94 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

