VideoCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $73,753.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $73,753.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

