VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.48 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001600 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $27.55 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.00832447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.14 or 0.04880382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015063 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.