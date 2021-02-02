Vidulum Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $130,902.99 and approximately $23,415.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001109 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000586 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

