Vikram Mehta Sells 1,881 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,972.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,134. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after buying an additional 410,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 455,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 594,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 310,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

