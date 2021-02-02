Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) rose 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 6,905,585 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,720,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

VFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -275.34 and a beta of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,321,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

