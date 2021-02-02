Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) rose 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 6,905,585 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,720,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
VFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -275.34 and a beta of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,321,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
