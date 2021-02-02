Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,400 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

