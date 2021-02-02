Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 9.9% After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $57.06 and last traded at $59.90. Approximately 1,759,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,835,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

Specifically, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,744 shares of company stock worth $3,174,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

