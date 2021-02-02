Virtu Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,003 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,606% compared to the typical volume of 176 put options.

VIRT opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.