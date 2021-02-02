Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.01. 5,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 10,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Real Asset Income ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Virtus Real Asset Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Real Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Real Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.