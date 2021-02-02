Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSH stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

