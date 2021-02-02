Vision Hydrogen (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Shares Up 7.3%

Vision Hydrogen Co. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.38. 1,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

About Vision Hydrogen (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

H/Cell Energy Corporation designs, sells, and installs solar, battery, fuel, and hydrogen energy systems for residential, commercial, and government sectors. It offers range of design, installation, and maintenance services for a range of technology services in the clean energy markets, including energy consumption audit, review of energy and tax credits available, feasibility studies, solar/battery energy system design, zoning and permitting analysis, site design/preparation and restoration, system startup, testing and commissioning, and maintenance.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.