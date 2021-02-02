Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Up 20.5% in January

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 138,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VGZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 6,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.10. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VGZ shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

