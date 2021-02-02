VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 766,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:VVCIF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. VIVO Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-based products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

