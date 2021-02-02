Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.72

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.72 and traded as high as $126.80. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) shares last traded at $126.40, with a volume of 37,632,506 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm has a market cap of £33.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

