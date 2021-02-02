VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Price Up 14.6%

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) shares rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 694,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 340,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

VNRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $265.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 81,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 50,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.