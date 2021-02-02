VouchForMe (IPL) Market Capitalization Hits $130,563.50

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $130,563.50 and $67.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00067294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00846684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.06 or 0.04825137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

