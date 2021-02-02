vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Up 30.4%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares shot up 30.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $2.66. 42,918,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,143% from the average session volume of 3,453,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $196.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -2.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,875,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

