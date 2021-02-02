Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $54,938,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $42,065,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.00. 6,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,911. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

