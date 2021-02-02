W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GRA opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.10 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.