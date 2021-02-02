Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.27

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.27 and traded as high as $19.48. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 41,563 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18. The firm has a market cap of C$389.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.07.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$340.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

