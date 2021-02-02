Wanchain Market Capitalization Reaches $71.10 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $71.10 million and $3.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00184687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $760.70 or 0.02164497 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

