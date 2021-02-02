Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s stock price was down 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 943,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 609,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPG shares. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

