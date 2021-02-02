Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,370 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.11% of Waste Management worth $52,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.66. 19,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

