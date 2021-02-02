Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C$0.51. The company had revenue of C$150.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.54 million.

