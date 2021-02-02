Waves (WAVES) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $6.87 or 0.00019291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $715.53 million and $76.55 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009999 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003895 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,228,602 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

