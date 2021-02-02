Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 686,876 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 686,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,282,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 30.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 9.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 558,769 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

