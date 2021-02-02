Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 61,465 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.72. 1,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $75.78.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.