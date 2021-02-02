Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $13.79 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 10.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 325,118 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average of $160.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

