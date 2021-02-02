WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.11

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. WazirX has a market cap of $25.75 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One WazirX token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00143056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00249613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00062754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00036840 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.