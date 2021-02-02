WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.07% of WD-40 worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

WDFC stock opened at $309.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $332.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

