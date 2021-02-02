WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. CX Institutional boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.65. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

