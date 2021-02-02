Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bouygues (BOUYF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS: BOUYF) recently:
- 1/26/2021 – Bouygues had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/15/2021 – Bouygues had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/13/2021 – Bouygues had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/13/2021 – Bouygues had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $$42.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bouygues SA has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.37.
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bouygues SA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
