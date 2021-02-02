Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bouygues (BOUYF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS: BOUYF) recently:

1/26/2021 – Bouygues had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/15/2021 – Bouygues had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – Bouygues had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – Bouygues had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $$42.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bouygues SA has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bouygues SA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

