Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Trading Up 6.2%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 847,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,090,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

