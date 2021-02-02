Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. 70,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,782. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.