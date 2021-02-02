Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 285,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 288,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The company has a current ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £41.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.03.

Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) Company Profile (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

