WESCO International (WCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.