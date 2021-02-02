Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.43. Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 21,930 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.10 to C$0.35 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$40.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

