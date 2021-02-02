WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Shares of WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 855 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.60.

WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and tellurium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bonaparte gold property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

