Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce sales of $69.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $238.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.72 million to $238.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $352.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPRT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -152.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

