Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,563,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,147,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

WPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.