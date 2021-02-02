WeTrust (TRST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $534.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. WeTrust has a total market cap of $633,794.39 and approximately $534.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00847548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.57 or 0.04681688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

