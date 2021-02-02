Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. CSFB cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

WPM stock traded down C$3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.56. 1,170,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$409.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$401.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

