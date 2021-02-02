Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$62.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CSFB from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE:WPM traded down C$2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.75. 722,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$26.99 and a 12-month high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$409.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

