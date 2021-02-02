WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.57

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $142.91 million and $815,498.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003887 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

