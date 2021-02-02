Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches Market Cap of $31.04 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart token can currently be purchased for about $3,492.42 or 0.10020368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00143051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00258048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

Whiteheart Token Trading

Whiteheart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

