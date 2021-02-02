WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 79,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

