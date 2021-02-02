Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,938 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $247.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.25 and its 200-day moving average is $238.87. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

